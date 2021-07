KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raymore Police have arrested and charged Dale L. Williamson, 41, in the homicide case of Katie Kellen of Raymore.

Williamson, from Independence, is charged with First Degree Murder, Armed Criminal Action, and a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He is currently being held without bond.

Kellen was found at her home on South Lakeshore Drive on Thursday evening. Raymore Police were called to the home to investigate a death.