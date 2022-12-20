KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged for the shooting death of 23-year-old Ali Alesani-Natvidad in Kansas City, Kansas earlier this month.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department reports Alvaro R. Lozano was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri. He has been charged in Wyandotte County with first-degree murder.

He is currently being held in the Jackson County jail on a $500,000 bond and is awaiting extradition to Kansas.

On Dec. 9, KCK police officers responded to a shots fired call near the intersection of South 10th Street and Pacific Avenue.

Officers found Alesani-Natvidad dead on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Police continue to urge anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.