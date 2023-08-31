MERRIAM, Kan. — A man who investigators say was at the center of a road rage incident earlier this week was arrested and made his first court appearance on Thursday.

Merriam police confirm that Nicklaus Florea, 32, was arrested Wednesday night on felony charges of aggravated battery and criminal damage between $1,000 and $25,000.

Investigators told FOX4 the road rage incident on Tuesday began in the area of Interstate 35 and 75th Street, leading to a minor crash. Police say the suspect smashed the other driver’s window with a hammer before driving away.

“It is alarming, it’s unfortunate that nowadays we have these things going on,” Captain Jeremiah Waters with Merriam police said on Tuesday.

“If you get agitated, if you get upset while you’re driving – we’ve all been there, we’ve all been upset, we’ve all had someone cut us off just think to yourself is this worth something causing an issue for.”

Court records show Florea is held on a $5,000 bond, appointed an attorney on Thursday and is due back in court for a hearing on September 14. FOX4 has requested the affidavit in this case and will provide more details as further information is released.