KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County prosecutors have charged a man in connection to the killing of a 29-year-old woman last week in the Northland.

John Wonder, 31, is being charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of 29-year-old Ashli Ehrharrdt.

Just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, Kansas City, Missouri police officers responded near NE 79th Street and N. Forest Avenue for a welfare call on a married couple and their two children.

Court documents say the calling party was the employer for both adults and was aware that the couple was going through a divorce.

When police got to the home, they found Ehrharrdt with visible injuries.

Family members told police she was in the process of moving out.

In charging documents, police claim Wonder sent messages to friends about what happened before telling them he wanted to drive far away. Police arrested him the same day, eight hours away in Valentine, Nebraska.