INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A person is hospitalized after being injured in a suspected road rage shooting, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting near South Northern Boulevard and East 20th Street South Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said both the suspect and victim left the area before officers arrived.

Police located one vehicle involved in the shooting near 23rd Street and Harris Avenue. They found the other vehicle at 18th Street and Hawthorne Avenue.

Officers located and arrested a suspected gunman.

The victim is hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else involved in the suspected road rage shooting.

