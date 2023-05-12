GARDEN CITY, Mo. — One person is in custody following a chase in Cass County, Missouri that ended with the suspect crashing into two vehicles, including a patrol car.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says that around 8 a.m. Friday a deputy attempted to stop the driver of a maroon Chevy Silverado for speeding in the area of I-49 and Missouri 2 Highway.

The driver drove away from the deputy and got onto Missouri 7 Highway South towards Garden City.

In the area of 7 Highway and Kircher Road, deputies deployed a tire deflation device where the suspect vehicle struck the stop stick, deflating one tire, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect driver continued driving on the front tire rim at a high rate of speed. A deputy attempted to grapple the vehicle but was unsuccessful.

The suspect exited 7 Highway at Garden City and drove through the intersection where he lost control of his vehicle striking a patrol car and a truck. There were no reported injuries.

The suspect, reported to be a 38-year-old man from Holden, Missouri, was found to be a convicted felon who was in possession of a firearm and what deputies believe to be methamphetamine.

The suspect is being held in the Cass County Jail with formal charges pending.