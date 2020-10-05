Suspect arrested following stabbing death near 22nd and Troup in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person has been arrested following a stabbing death Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers responded to a possible shooting just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday near 22nd and Troup. When they arrive don scene they found a stabbing victim described as a man in his 40s, lying in the grass.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. He has not been identified pending notification of family.

The suspect, also a man in his 40s, ran from the scene but was later taken into custody without incident after a vehicle chase assisted by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Police say the incident remains under investigation by KCKPD. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

