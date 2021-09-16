Suspect arrested in Clay County after doing donuts in stolen skid loader

LIBERTY, Mo. — Clay County deputies were immediately suspicious when they arrived to the scene Monday morning of someone doing donuts in a skid loader at a business parking lot.
Deputies were called to the business at 7400 block of Birmingham Road in Clay County around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
It turned out the skid loader, trailer and the truck that was pulling them had just been stolen. They were valued at about $76,000.
The suspect was taken into custody and the stolen truck and equipment was returned to the owner.
“For future reference, 6:30 a.m. skid loader donuts may be a sign that something is wrong,” the Clay County, Missouri Sheriff said on Wednesday.