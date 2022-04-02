KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and a 12-year-old girl were injured in a hit-and-run crash in the Northland Saturday afternoon.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said the two were on a motorcycle when they were hit by a car near Missouri Highway 9 and NW 75th Street.

The driver of the car took off before emergency crews arrived.

The two victims were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.

Deputies arrested a suspect a short time after the crash. The Sheriff’s Office credited citizens who called in information about the crash and a description on the vehicle that drove away from it.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.