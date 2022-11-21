KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Detectives are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of one person Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting call near South 52nd Terrace and Metropolitan Avenue around 12:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a victim who died from an apparent gunshot injury.

Police said they arrested a suspect a short time after the shooting.

Detectives have not released the victim’s name or say what led to the shooting.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.