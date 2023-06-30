KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A suspect in connection with the deadly shooting last week of 16-year-old JaMarcus D. Lane Jr. has been arrested, according to Kansas City, Kansas police.

KCK police says a juvenile was taken into custody this week and charged by the Wyandotte County District Attorney with second-degree intentional murder.

The suspect is being held in the Wyandotte County Juvenile Detention Center.

Last Friday, June 23, KCK police officers responded to a shooting at West Barker Circle, near N. 53rd Street and Leavenworth Road.

Officers found Lane dead with apparent gunshot wounds inside of a house.

Anyone with information that can help detectives with the investigation is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.