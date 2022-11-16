INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is on the scene of a standoff with a suspect barricaded inside a home with a baby.

Police say they have made contact with the suspect and negotiations are underway.

The standoff stems from a domestic disturbance that happened near E Bundschu Road and North Aztec Court at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police ask people to avoid the area as they work to get the situation resolved.

This is a developing story and FOX4 will update this story as details become available.

