LIBERTY, Mo. — A 32-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man involved in stealing a vehicle that led to a chase with Clay County deputies and caused multiple crashes is now facing charges.

Jimmy H. Sonneveldt Jr. has been charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash and resisting arrest

Clay County deputies responded shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday to a hit-and-run crash at 92 Highway and Mt. Olivet Road, just south of Smithville Lake.

Clay County deputies later spotted the suspect vehicle near Liberty and determined it to be stolen and began a chase, including using stop stick tire deflation devices.

As Sonneveldt continued in a reckless manner, deputies stopped the chase, according to the sheriff’s office.

More stop stick devices were used and completely removed the suspect’s rear tires.

Deputies were able to stop Sonneveldt on the ramp from 152 Highway to southbound Interstate 35 and get him safely into custody.

No injuries were reported.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kansas City, Missouri Police Department and Liberty Police assisted during the incident.

A 75,000 cash bond has been set for Sonneveldt, according to Missouri court documents.

