KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office has charged a 65-year-old man in the killing of a woman late last week at a downtown Kansas City, Kansas apartment.

The incident was reported Friday, July 21, at an apartment complex just before 2 p.m. near N. 7th Street Trafficway and Nebraska Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead with apparent stab wounds. She has been identified as 43-year-old Latasha Williams, of KCK.

The suspect, identified as Robert Simpson, was taken into custody at the scene. He has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Simpson is currently being held at the Wyandotte County jail on a $150,000 bond.

KCK police continue to ask anyone with information on the incident to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.