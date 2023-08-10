KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office has charged a 37-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man in connection to deadly shooting of 34-year-old Thomas Wheeler.

Mahir Alihodzic was taken into custody Tuesday evening by U.S. Marshals and KCK officers, according to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department and is charged with second-degree murder.

The shooting took place just before 9:30 p.m. on June 5 near N. 5th Street and Elizabeth Avenue in the city’s Strawberry Hill neighborhood.

Officers found a man, later identified as Wheeler, with gunshot wounds lying in the alley. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Alihodzic is currently being held in the Wyandotte County jail on a $350,000 bond.

His first court appearance took place Wednesday afternoon. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 9 a.m.

KCK police says the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.