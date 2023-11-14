KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors in Jackson County have filed charges against a 39-year-old man in connection with the March 2022 killing of 38-year-old Sheryl Turley.

Richard Zane Holliday is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on March 1, 2022, officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department responded to the area near East 91st Street and Old Santa Fe Road after someone reported a body of a woman in a secluded, wooded area.

The body was later identified to be Turley. Charging documents say the victim was shot and killed.

Charging documents indicate Holliday was most recently serving a sentence at a federal prison in Kentucky, but the Bureau of Prisons website says he was released from federal prison on Monday. Now he’s being held in a probation and parole facility in Jefferson City, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.