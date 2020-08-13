Suspect charged in connection to killing her mother near 81st and Ward Parkway on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 20-year-old woman is facing charges in connection to the killing of her mother, 56-year-old Stacey Bell, on Sunday near 81st and Ward Parkway.

Alina Bell was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to documents from the Jackson County Prosecutors Office.

According to court documents, on Sunday, August 9, Kansas City officers responded to a party down inside a home near 81st and Ward Parkway Plaza.

When officers arrived they found the back door to the residence was open and several empty pill bottles on the back porch.

When officers entered the residence they found the victim lying on her back in the living room. The victim, Stacey Bell, was covered in apparent blood and appeared to be suffering from apparent stab wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and she was transported to Jackson County

Medical Examiner’s Office where her death was ruled a homicide.

Officers cleared the residence for any additional people and located the victim’s daughter, Alina M. Bell, lying on the bed inside a bedroom of the residence in what appeared to be a large amount of vomit.

Court documents say Alina was screaming incoherently but at one point stated her mom committed suicide. Alina had apparent blood on her body and clothing. Officers were concerned that Alina may have overdosed on medication and she was taken to Research Medical Center for treatment.

Police made contact with someone who stated he was a family member and said Stacey was supposed to pick up a family member from the airport earlier in the day but never showed up. He attempted to call the victim to check on her but she didn’t answer.

At that time, he responded to the victim’s residence and saw through a front window an unresponsive woman lying on the floor of the living room. He then responded to the back of the residence and saw the back door open. At that time, he called the police.

An investigation of the crime scene revealed all of the points of entry to the residence to be secured other than the back door. The back door was open and unlocked but there were no signs of forced entry to that door. Three empty bottles prescribed to Alina were on the back porch of the residence by the open door.

Inside, officers found a large knife, covered in what appeared to be blood. A family member had observed Alina screaming at the victim, but later that evening she apparently had calmed down.

The family asked that they be given privacy at this time.

Prosecutors requested a $100,000 bond.



