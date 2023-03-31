KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is charged in the March 13 deadly shooting of a 29-year-old woman inside a south Kansas City home.

Jackson County prosecutors on Friday charged Jaylen McDaniel with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court records released Friday, KC police officers responded to a shooting just before 8 a.m. on Monday, March 13, at a home near Food Lane and Longview Road.

When officers arrived on scene they found the victim, identified as Trianna Tisdale, inside the home suffering from apparent trauma, according to court documents. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Court records say a child witness was located on scene and called police. He stated he heard Tisdale and McDaniel, arguing. He then saw McDaniel hit Tisdale in the face while they were arguing in the living room and heard her say she was going to call the police.

The child witness saw McDaniel fire shots toward Tisdale before seeing her fall to the ground, according to court records. The child witness described McDaniel’s gun as a tan pistol. While Tisdale was on the ground, the child watched McDaniel remove her car keys from around her wrist and flee the scene in Tisdale’s car. The witness described Tisdale’s vehicle as a brown Impala.

Police collected evidence at the scene and a computer check showed McDaniel was a convicted felon. He was taken into custody in southern Missouri earlier this week.