Suspect charged in KCK homicide near 34th and Barnett

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas man is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting a week ago.
On Thursday, June 4, KCK officers responded to a shooting just before 8 p.m. near 34th and Barnett. When they arrived they located a man dead from a gunshot wound.
The victim was identified as 36-year-old Narbu Tamang, of KCK.
A suspect, identified as 31-year-old Tika Ram Sarki, also from KCK, was arrested and has been charged with second-degree intentional murder and use of a deadly weapon.
This incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.