MISSION, Kan. — A 19-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man is facing charges in a recent deadly shooting in Mission, Kansas.

The shooting is just the second homicide in Mission, Kansas, in 23 years and the first since 2012.

Prosecutors charged Robert Lewis Jones in Johnson County, Kansas, court with first-degree murder related to distribution of a controlled substance and aggravated robbery on Friday.

Police responded to a shooting that occurred just before 9 a.m. Sunday, April 10, at the Silverwood Apartments near 51st Street and Foxridge Drive.

Two teenagers were found at the scene. A 16-year-old male teen was pronounced dead at the scene and a 13-year-old female was hospitalized and is expected to survive. Police said neither of the victims are residents of Mission.

Court documents further detailing the allegations against Jones were not immediately available.

Multiple law enforcement agencies in the Kansas City-area are helping with the investigation. Police said additional arrests are likely.

Jones is being held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, April 18 at 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.