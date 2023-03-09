KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 24-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is charged in the November 2021 deadly shooting of 27-year-old Justin Michael Doza-Adams.

Jackson County prosecutors on Thursday charged Noah Cole with second-degree murder.

According to court documents, Just before 10 p.m. on November 29, 2021, Kansas City police officers responded to a report of a dead body in the area of Independence Avenue and Potter Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they located the victim, whose hands were tied, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was declared dead on scene. The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office later ruled the manner of the victim’s death a homicide.

Crime scene technicians noted that the rope and other items at the scene were similar in appearance to items located at a Gladstone, Missouri homicide. A shell casing located at the Gladstone scene was linked to the casing found in Kansas City.

Both casings also were matched to a Raytown assault.

DNA on the casing at the Kansas City scene was linked to Cole. In addition, DNA collected from the victim’s wrist and the rope knot on the victim’s hands were also linked to Cole.

Cole is being held on a $250,000 cash only bond.