OLATHE, Kan. — An 18-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a shooting Monday night in Olathe, Kansas that left a 26-year-old man seriously injured.

Jalen Marquis Banks-Shepherd was charged Tuesday in Johnson County court for attempted first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Monday, Olathe officers responded to the intersection of South Ridgeview Road and East Kansas City Road for an armed disturbance.

A man had called police saying he had been shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Banks-Shepherd was taken into custody shortly following the incident.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)474-8477.

Banks-Shepherd remains in jail on a $500,000 bond. He is expected to appear in court on May 25, 2022, at 11 a.m.

