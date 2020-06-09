Suspect charged in Sunday deadly shooting near 41st and Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 26-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in the deadly shooting of Matthew Cox early Sunday morning outside an apartment near 41st and Troost.

Jackson County prosecutors announced Tuesday Khalid Heron-Boone faces second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to the area of 41st and Troost Avenue Sunday morning and found the victim, who had suffered gunshots in the chest.

The victim’s pockets were turned out. A witness told police that he and the Cox were in the parking lot when he heard Heron-Boone say something after a gunshot.

The witness saw a vehicle that Heron-Boone’s brother drives move out of the parking lot.

Another the witness told police that Heron-Booneand another person talked about robbing the victim.

Heron-Boone later came back into the apartment building, a witness stated, and he said to call police because the victim had been robbed and shot.

Prosecutors have requested a $200,000 bond.