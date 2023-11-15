WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Johnson County, Missouri prosecutors have charged a 20-year-old man in connection the a double homicide last week in Warrensburg.

Jonathan Neil Goodwin Jr. is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of felony murder and one counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

The homicide was reported on November 9 at a trailer in the 200 block of 13 Highway, just outside Warrensburg city limits.

Two two victims who were shot and killed have been identified as 24-year-old Alexis Rietbrock and 40-year-old Kevin Totty.

Goodwin was taken into custody on November 11 near the intersection of Franklin and Maguire Streets in Warrensburg.

Investigators aren’t saying what led to the shooting at this time but neighbors tell FOX4 it happened in a scary spot. Authorities said that they are still trying to figure out the full scope of the incident and understand how all of the people are connected.