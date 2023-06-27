LATHROP, Mo. — A man is charged in connection to the deadly shooting of 44-year-old Randy Turner in Clinton County, Missouri over the weekend.

Ammon Josiah Preston, of Avondale, Missouri, was charged in Clinton County court with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and second and third-degree assault.

According to court documents, At about 9:25 p.m. Saturday, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in Lake Arrowhead inside Lathrop, Missouri.

During the investigation it was learned that during a party inside Lake Arrowhead, the suspect, Preston, was picking on a 14-year-old child. A fight broke out between the suspect and Turner over the way he was treating the teen.

The suspect shoved Turner and retrieved a Hogue 1911 .45 ACP firearm, according to court documents. Turner then stated “what are you going to shoot me.” The suspect then struck him with his pistol and the firearm went off, striking the victim in the area of the neck.

The suspect then got in the teen’s father’s Tahoe while another person came to the passenger side and was knocked over by the door of the vehicle when it was put in reverse, and struck a wooded wooded area. The second victim quickly aided Turner and then went and pulled Preston out of the Tahoe. Both came out of the wooded area to the road arguing, according to court documents.

A witness, who was not involved, was fishing on the dam with his children when heard the shots and took his children to a safe area before calling 911.

When the witness yelled “the cops are coming,” the suspect fired a round at him, striking the ground just in front of him, according to court documents. The second victim then placed Preston in a choke hold where he was able to get the firearm away, court documents say. The second victim then beat the suspect and instructed his children to do the same. The suspect then crawled into the wooded area.

Preston also has a warrant out of Johnson County, Kansas for a DUI with possession of a firearm, according to court documents.