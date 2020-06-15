Suspect dead after being shot by law enforcement following chase in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — One person is dead following a multi-county chase that ended in Lawrence Monday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the chase began in Jefferson County. The suspect was a wanted individual by the U.S. Marshal Service.

When the chase went into Douglas County and into Lawrence, KHP said troopers backed off a little but the chase continued. Other law enforcement agencies then got involved attempting to end the pursuit.

KHP said the suspect was stopped near 19th and Massachusetts. The suspect left the vehicle and came out towards the officers and troopers holding a gun.

The highway patrol said gunfire was exchanged with the suspect and he was killed.

The suspect has not been identified at this time, only being described as a white adult male.

The Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation into the incident since it was an officer-involved shooting and they were not involved.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated both on air and online as details become available.