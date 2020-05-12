Suspect dies after police chase ends in crash near 9th and Bales

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died after a police chase ended in a crash on Kansas City’s east side Monday evening.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers were in the area of East 9th Street and Brighton Avenue investigating an aggravated assault and shooting that happened Sunday when they spotted a vehicle they believed to be linked to the investigation.

The officers tried to stop the vehicle and the driver fled before crashing into a pole a few blocks away at 9th and Bales.

The driver of the vehicle died in the crash. There was no one else in the vehicle and there were no other injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.