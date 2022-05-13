EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a Missouri man died in police custody at the Excelsior Springs jail.

Benjamin Chase, 21, of Excelsior Springs was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday afternoon.

He died about 24 hours after police arrested him for unlawful use of a weapon, according to investigators.

The Clay County Investigative Squad is now looking into his death. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it is waiting on toxicology results which may take up to two months to receive.

Investigators confirm officers tased Chase during his arrest because he tried to run from them. They said officers offered him medical treatment, but he declined, and also admitted using methamphetamine shortly before he was arrested.

Officers said Chase was alone inside his cell when he became sick, and there are no immediate signs of foul play.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.