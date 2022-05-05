RAYMORE, Mo. — A 33-year-old Belton, Missouri man is in custody after he drove into a lake while fleeing from deputies in Cass County.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Cass County sheriff’s deputies tried to stop a driver in Raymore near Ward Road and County Line Road.

The driver sped away, so a deputy deployed a device and stopped the vehicle. The suspect driver refused to leave the vehicle. The vehicle then struck a patrol car, nearly hitting a deputy, and drove away.

Deputies chased the suspect, who was driving a partially disabled vehicle.

Cory L. Bartz

The chase continued into Jackson County, where the suspect drove into Longview Lake and became stuck in approximately 2 feet of water.

Deputies took the suspect into custody when he exited the water.

The suspect was identified as Cory L. Bartz, who was charged in Cass County with resisting arrest by fleeing and creating substantial risk of serious injury or death. Additional charges are pending.

