INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence man is charged in a crash that killed two people.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 26-year-old Melvin T. Brown with two counts of second-degree murder, resisting arrest leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with a motor vehicle.

According to the probable cause statement, an Independence Police Officer tried to stop a suspected stolen Jeep Tuesday night shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Court documents show Brown refused to stop for police and drove the Jeep at speeds up to 90 mph as he tried to elude the officer.

The probable cause shows Brown hit a motorcycle at Scott Avenue and Winner Road, killing Jake Jackson Monteer and Jessica Marie Fields.

The court documents accuse Brown of driving away from the crash and at one point driving the wrong way on Interstate 70 as police tried to stop him.

An officer effectively disabled the Jeep near 42nd Street and Lee’s Summit Road, according to the probable cause statement. Brown lost control of the Jeep and rolled it. As Brown continued to try to escape police, one of the officers pushed the stolen Jeep into an Independence Police car, causing several thousands dollars worth of damage to the cruiser.

Brown suffered two broken arms and went to a hospital.

A preliminary blood report shows Brown tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and cannabinoids, according to the probable cause statement. Officers also found what is suspected to be fentanyl in Brown’s pockets.

Prosecutors requested a $300,000 bond.