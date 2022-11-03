KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 22-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a mass shooting at a Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas, that left one teenager dead and multiple others injured.

Daijon Estell was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Katron Harris, as well as one count of aggravated assault, two counts of endangerment and eight counts of aggravated child endangerment, according to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office.

The shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. Monday near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue in the Turner area.

Harris died from his injuries. An 18-year-old and five other teenagers between the ages of 15 and 16 were injured in the gunfire, according to police. Police said doctors released one of the injured teenagers, but the rest remain hospitalized.

KCK Police Chief Karl Oakman tells FOX4 the shooting took place at a Halloween house party with 70 to 100 high school aged people. A parent was home during the party.

The party was invite only through social media. Some people who were not invited showed up and were asked to leave. When those individuals were asked to leave they began shooting.

Oakman said multiple gunmen shot at the house. Detectives said they do not believe the shooting is gang-related or individual people were targeted at this time. Some of the victims were inside the house and some were outside, according to Oakman. He also said it’s believed the shooters are older than the teenagers at the party.

Estell was taken into custody by KCK police on Tuesday. He is being held on a $200,000 bond. Police said they are continuing to look for multiple suspects.

Detectives are asking anyone at the party, or with video of what happened, to contact the department to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.