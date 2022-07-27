KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 24-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is facing felony charges in the July 4 shooting death of 30-year-old Carlos Martinez-Ramirez.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Jairo Garcia-Perez with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, officers responded to a report of a person on the ground just before 6 p.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Smith-Hale Middle School in the 8900 block of Longview Road, just west of Longview Lake.

Officers arrived found the victim suffering from wounds. He later died of his injuries.

A witness told police that he saw a white van drive by and the victim and two or three males exit it. Another witness advised police officers that the victim and suspect had had issues in the past.

A witness reported the victim had struck the suspect with his fist. And a witness reported the victim struck the suspect with his fist, and Perez shot the victim several times.

Detectives recovered 9 mm shell casings from the scene. The suspect told police he shot the victim, then tossed his gun alongside the road.

He is being held on a $200,000 bond.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.