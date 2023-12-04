KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police say a man was hospitalized after an overnight shooting at an apartment where an officer fired a shot that struck the man.

KCKPD says around 3 a.m. Monday, a resident at an apartment complex near 61st and Leavenworth Road called and reported that someone was shooting a gun in the parking lot of the complex.

When officers arrived, a man had a rifle and was in an open window on the second floor of the apartment building.

When officers saw the man, they fired one shot and the bullet hit him in the shoulder. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 816-474-TIPS or KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.