Suspect in August 17 Kansas City kidnapping of 2-year-old girl arrested and charged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The suspect involved in a carjacking and kidnapping incident earlier this month has been arrested and is now facing charges.
The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Truman Brown, has been charged with child kidnapping and tampering with a motor vehicle.
On August 17, 2021, officers with the Kansas City Police Department responded to the BP gas station near Linwood and Indiana after a vehicle was stolen with a 2-year-old girl inside.
The vehicle was located about an hour later near N. 10th Street and New Jersey Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas where the young girl was located a short distance away safe.
Kansas City police said the case remains an active investigation.