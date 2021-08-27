Suspect in August 17 Kansas City kidnapping of 2-year-old girl arrested and charged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The suspect involved in a carjacking and kidnapping incident earlier this month has been arrested and is now facing charges.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Truman Brown, has been charged with child kidnapping and tampering with a motor vehicle.

On August 17, 2021, officers with the Kansas City Police Department responded to the BP gas station near Linwood and Indiana after a vehicle was stolen with a 2-year-old girl inside.

The vehicle was located about an hour later near N. 10th Street and New Jersey Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas where the young girl was located a short distance away safe.

Kansas City police said the case remains an active investigation.

