KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old Blue Springs man charged with making a terror threat appeared in court Thursday.

Treshawn Hardridge is accused of threatening a mass shooting and posting his plans on social media Tuesday. Someone saw the Snapchat video and notified Blue Springs police.

Hardridge and his attorney attended the hearing. A judge read the charges against Hardridge and scheduled a bond review hearing for next week. Hardridge is currently held without bond to ensure the safety of the community, according to court documents.

Blue Springs police said they watched three locations Tuesday night, including Hardridge’s home. Hardridge eventually walked out of his home and surrendered to officers Wednesday morning.

The FBI worked with police to identify a suspect. Detectives say the 19-year-old Blue Springs resident is a former student in Blue Springs schools, and someone police say they are familiar with, based on previous 911 calls.

“We’ve had past cases with him, but no real charges have been brought against this individual,” Det. Keegan Hughes, Blue Springs Police, said Wednesday before Hardridge was charged with making the threat.

