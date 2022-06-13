CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect in a string of arsons in the county has been arrested.

Harold Edwards Jr., 27, of Kansas City, Missouri, was taken into custody on Friday, June 10, and faces 9 charges; 3 counts of second degree arson, 3 counts of second degree burglary, and three counts of first degree property damage, in relation to the arson fires on May 10.

Fire crews responded to three house fires along SW State Route D on May 10 and believe all three were intentionally set.

The first of the three fires left 96-year-old Lorene Fickess dead. The other two homes were vacant.

Edwards is held without bond and the sheriff’s office said they expect additional charges.

