BELTON, Mo. — One person is in custody after assaulting a Belton, Missouri police officer and leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase across the state line.

The Belton Police Department says just before 3:40 p.m. officers responded to a welfare check at a convenience store at Missouri 58 Highway and Belray Boulevard, where a man was reported to be passed out in a dark Oldsmobile with a glass pipe in his lap and the car still running next to a fuel pump.

When officers came up to the man, he woke up and took off in his car. It was reported that the suspect assaulted an officer while taking off in his car.

Police said officers spiked the suspect’s car and continued to chase the suspect westbound into Kansas on I-435 and Roe Avenue.

The suspect ran from his vehicle and attempted to hide from police officers in the area, according to police.

Belton officers were assisted by a Kansas Police helicopter unit and other Kansas law enforcement agencies to set up a perimeter of the area.

The suspect was located just before 4:30 p.m. and safely taken into custody.