BELTON, Mo. — Belton, Missouri Police Department says a man is injured after a fight involving a knife Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a storage complex on the 15500 block of East Outer Road around 10:50 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man stabbing another man repeatedly with a knife.

The man was ordered to drop the knife and he complied immediately and was then taken into custody without incident.

Belton officers rendered medical aid to the victim until Belton EMS arrived a short time later.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

The suspect was taken to the Belton Municipal Jail pending charges. The identities of the victim and suspect are not being released at this time.