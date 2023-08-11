LAWRENCE, Kan. —The Lawrence Police Department has one person in custody after a man was stabbed in the neck Friday morning.

Based on an initial investigation, Lawrence police believe the stabbing happened in the 500 block of 2nd Street around 1 a.m. Friday. Officers say a man was walking from his campsite to a nearby gas station when he was approached from behind and attacked.

Witnesses near north 2nd Street and Locust Street called 911 after hearing the victim yelling for help while holding his neck. Police were able to get some information from the victim before Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical took him to an area hospital.

Officers collected evidence and interview residents in the surrounding area, including the nearby camps. Police arrested a male suspect near 6th Street and Massachusetts Street just before 2 a.m.

Lawrence police have not identified the victim or the suspect in the stabbing. Officers say the victim is expected to recover from his injuries.