Suspect in custody after police standoff Sunday evening in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department was called to a police standoff Sunday night.

The standoff took place in the 1400 block of East 65th Street around 9:30 p.m. Police say the suspect had a felony warrant.

When officers approached, the suspect refused to stop and went into a residence.

Police say the suspect refused to exit the residence, and officers were provided with information that the suspect was armed.

Officers called an operation 100 to bring tactical resources and negotiators to the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody around 2:15 Monday morning.