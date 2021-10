LIBERTY, Mo. — A busy metro interstate reopened in time for the morning rush hour after an overnight emergency forced police to close it for hours.

Liberty police and officers from a number of other agencies responded to a shooting along I-35 near Stewart in Liberty. When officers arrived they determined the suspect was shooting at cars driving on I-35.

Police closed I-35 to investigate and arrested a suspect about two hours later. Police said no one was injured in the shooting.