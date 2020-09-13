Suspect in custody after shots fired early Sunday morning in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in custody after they were attempting to shoot someone early Sunday morning in Westport.

At around 2 a.m. officers patrolling the area of Westport and Mill were alerted to some type of disturbance. When officers looked up they saw the suspect shooting at an unknown person.

One officer fired his weapon to stop the suspect from continuing to shoot at people.

The suspect ran from the scene and was taken into custody a short time later.

Police say no one was struck in the original shots fired incident and the officer did not strike the suspect.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.