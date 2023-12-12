CAMERON, Mo. — The opposite of a police chase occurred in Cameron, Missouri Tuesday afternoon, with a suspect chasing a police officer, striking his vehicle multiple times.

A Cameron police officer was on a routine patrol when just before 1:30 p.m. he radioed to 911 dispatch saying a vehicle was following him closely. The officer later reported the suspect vehicle struck his patrol car.

Officers responded to the one officer’s location, where the suspect continued to strike the patrol vehicle, according to police.

The officer called for assistance and continued towards the Cameron Police Station while the suspect continued to chase him and ram his patrol vehicle.

Cameron police said that while the officer was approaching the station, the suspect vehicle struck the patrol car again and then drove across the fire department’s parking lot, striking the building.

Officers blocked the suspect vehicle and took the driver into custody. The suspect was taken to a hospital by ambulance and the officer was taken by private vehicle to the hospital to be examined, according to police.

The suspect is not being identified until formal charges are filed.

The Cameron Police Department has requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol lead the investigation into the incident.