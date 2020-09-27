Suspect in custody after two officers shot in Peculiar

PECULIAR, Mo. — One person is in custody after two officers with the Peculiar Police Department were shot and injured Saturday night.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the officers were responding to a call of an armed person on SE Outer Road near S. Hedgewood Hills Road around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The officers located a man armed with a shotgun. During the encounter, the suspect and officers both exchanged gunfire. Both the officers were struck and sustained minor injuries. The suspect was not injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Multiple law enforcement from Cass County and Kansas City responded to the scene.

A negotiator with the sheriff’s office talked with the suspect while a Kansas City Police Department helicopter and tactical units contained and monitored him as he stood on the SE Outer Road for nearly two hours.

Around 10:30 p.m., KCPD Swat took the suspect into custody.

Both officers were treated and released from an area hospital.

The suspect was arrested and taken to an area hospital for evaluation. His name is not being released until formal charges are filed.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office Critical Incident Investigation Team is conducting the investigation.