SHAWNEE, Kan. — A woman is hospitalized with critical injuries after she told police a man attacked her at work.

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. at Stonebridge Liquors. The store is located at the corner of W. 67th Street and Nieman Road in Shawnee.

The woman told investigators a man walked into the liquor store as she worked. She said the man attacked her with a knife.

Shawnee police said a suspect in the attack was in custody about three hours later. The department said the man was arrested south of the metro.

Police continue to investigate the attack. Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.