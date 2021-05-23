Suspect in custody after woman shot and killed near Winner Road and Wallace Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in custody following a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in Kansas City.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 3:30 a.m. at Winner Road and Wallace Avenue, just east of Interstate 435.

When officers arrived on scene they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody at the scene. No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The incident remains under investigation.

