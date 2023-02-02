KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City Missouri police have taken one person in custody following a standoff that lasted for several hours Wednesday.

Around 3:30 p.m. police were called to a home in the 500 block of Wallace Ave, which is near I-435 and E Winner Road, for reported sounds of gunshots.

Once on scene officers met with a victim who said he was checking on an area home, which belonged to a deceased family member. When the man approached the home he heard gunshots coming from inside and he believed he was being shot at.

The victim was able to get away from the house safely and was not hurt.

Officers then called additional tactical resources to the scene and negotiators began their attempt to contact the suspect. Police were able to enter the home around 10:45 p.m. and take one person into custody. The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.