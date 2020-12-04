Murder charges issued in shooting death of woman on I-170

OLIVETTE, Mo.- Investigators have named the person in custody for the shooting death of a woman on I-170 earlier this week.

FOX2 has learned Calvin Pittman is the accused suspect.

The Major Case Squad tells FOX2 the suspect has now been charged. He faces first degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police will be releasing more information during a 4 p.m. press conference that you can watch right here.

Olivette Police say they picked up a male suspect last night and arrested that person. They are now in process of applying for warrants.

Kristen Whitted of Bridgeton died Monday. She was on her way to meet up with friends for a walk in Forest Park when she was shot.

Police say people in two vehicles were shooting at each other while speeding down the interstate. Whitted was hit with the gunfire.

Whitted’s family attended a police briefing yesterday where one family member passionately shared memories of Kristen.

“This could have been your mom, your sister, your neighbor, your teacher. You could be sitting here in front of these cameras instead of me. You could be having to plan a funeral in a pandemic. Help us find who did this to my sister because it’s not fair. I was just talking to (her) Saturday for 45 minutes. I thank God I got that 45 minutes with my sister. We were talking about Christmas,” Fred said.