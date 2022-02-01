LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. –The Lee’s Summit Police Department arrested a person they believe is connected to a homicide aboard an Amtrak train in January.

Detectives contacted officers with the Kansas City Police Department to check an apartment in the 1600 block of Bushman Drive on Monday.

Police say detectives knocked on the door, a woman answered the door, and the man was seen inside the apartment.

The door to the apartment closed, and when it opened again, the man pointed a gun at officers.

KCPD tactical units arrived on the scene, a standoff ensued, and negotiators spoke with the man for several hours by phone until about 8 p.m. Monday. The man was taken into custody without incident.

On Tuesday, he was transported to Lee’s Summit Police Department, pending charges to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Emergency crews were called to the station around 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 14 on a report of a gunshot victim in the 1100 block of West Pacific in Independence, Missouri.

When officers arrived at the scene, officers learned the victim, who was later identified as Richie T. Aaron Jr., was shot while on the train and stopped at the 3rd and Main Lee’s Summit station. The train then traveled north to Independence.

Police say the suspect was a passenger aboard the train and fled in Lee’s Summit.

