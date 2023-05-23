KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dallas-area police believe a teenager who shot three members of the same family may be in Kansas City.

Detectives from Rowlett, Texas, said 16-year-old Kenn’taevien Butler, of Rowlett, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Butler is accused of shooting two adults and a 14-year-old female at a city park in January. The three victims were treated for gunshot injuries at a Dallas-area hospital.

Investigators said the victims met Butler in the park after he and the 14-year-old girl were involved in a fight at school. The fight happened three days before the shooting.

Police said Butler is no longer in the Dallas area and could be in the Kansas City metro.

Butler is described as a tan-skinned, black male with dark hair, and black eyes. He is about 5’10” and weighs 170 pounds, according to detectives.

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to Butler’s arrest.

Information can be given to Detective Eric Shing at (972) 412-6212, or the North Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477).